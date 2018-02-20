Jury dismissed and fresh murder trial ordered over Leeds man killed with baseball bat

A jury has been discharged in the murder trial of a teenager accused of killing a man with a baseball bat during a burglary at his home.

A judge discharged the 12 jurors a day after they retired to consider verdicts following a week-long trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The scene of the incident

Declan Bickerdike, 19, is accused of murdering Clifford Amoh, 29, during an incident in which a gang targeted his home on Coldcotes Crescent, Gipton, Leeds, on May 7, 2016. A re-trial is expected to be held in January next year. Bickerdike was returned to custody until the hearing.

During the trial, the court heard Mr Amoh died after suffering “catastrophic” head injuries.

Bickerdike and four other men kicked their way into the property at 2am. The prosecution claim the four men went upstairs in search of the plants while Bickerdike remained downstairs.

Jurors heard is it likely that Mr Amoh was laid on a settee in the lounge when Bickerdike used a baseball bat to strike heavy blows to the head.

The trial has been abandoned

Bickerdike gave evidence at the trial, telling jurors he picked up the baseball bat and hit Mr Amoh three times as he tried to unsheathe a Samuari sword.

He told the court: “I looked at him in the face when I hit him first. Then I looked down at his hand and he still had the sword so I hit him again, then once again after that, and he finally dropped the sword.” Asked why he left the property without calling an ambulance for Mr Amoh, Bickerdike said: “I thought he would be OK.”

Bickerdike, 19, formerly of High Ash Crescent, Alwoodley, pleads not guilty to murder.

He also denies a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, alleged to have been committed against a fellow inmate while he was being held in custody in Doncaster.

Bickerdike is alleged to have attacked his cellmate by pouring a kettle of boiling water over him as he slept on July 22, 2016.

