Jury retires in trial of family members charged with Leeds teenager Jordan Burling's manslaughter

A jury has retired to consider verdicts in the trial of family members charged with the manslaughter of an 18-year-old man who died after being found in an emaciated condition at a nhouse in Leeds.

The Leeds Crown Court jury has heard teenager Jordan Burling was “skin and bone” and weighed less than six stones when paramedics found him lying on a filthy inflatable mattress, covered in pressure sores in the living room at the house in Farnley in June 2016.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC, said Mr Burling died as a result of malnutrition, immobility and infection-riddled sores after being “allowed to decay” for several weeks before his death.

The Leeds Crown Court jury was told his body was likened to those of prisoners held in Second World War extermination camps.

His mother Dawn Cranston, 45; grandmother Denise Cranston, 70; and sister Abigail Burling, 25, are on trial accused of manslaughter and an alternative charge causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

They deny all the charges. Dawn and Densie Cranston are of Butterbowl Garth, Farnley and Abigal Burling is of Cow Close, Leeds.

The jury also heard how a police search of the house after Mr Burling’s death uncovered the remains of Dawn Cranston’s full-term newborn baby, which had been stuffed into a rucksack.

The jury was told Dawn Cranston has admitted endeavouring to conceal the birth of a child.

