Kanye West tipped for 2019 Leeds Festival appearance amid ‘leak’ speculation

A musical guessing game was under way today amid speculation that the headliners of next year’s Leeds Festival may have been leaked online.

The Wikipedia page for the Leeds event and its sister festival in Reading currently has no information relating to the acts who will be topping the bill in 2019.

But a check of the revisions made to the page shows that, in recent days, it had next year’s headliners listed as Kanye West, Foo Fighters, The 1975 and Twenty One Pilots.

The details were added to Wikipedia on October 27 before the page was edited to remove the names yesterday.

A spokesman for the festival said he could not comment on next year’s line-up, adding that an official announcement would be “coming soon”.

Tickets are already on sale for the 2019 event, which will take place as usual at Bramham Park, near Wetherby, over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Names previously rumoured to be in the frame to headline the music extravaganza include Arctic Monkeys, Bastille, Guns N’ Roses and Green Day.

The festival has been held at Bramham Park each year since 2003, when it made the move from its previous home at Temple Newsam in east Leeds.

Thousands of fans flocked to this summer’s bash, where the headliners included Kendrick Lamar and Kings of Leon.