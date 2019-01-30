Keebles advises on £4.35m site

Law firm Keebles has represented a developer in its £4.35m purchase and redevelopment of former council offices.

The renovation by Doncaster-based Tivoli Property Trading, sees almost 60 one-bedroom apartments being constructed at Tivoli House, Paragon Street, in Hull, with existing commercial tenants remaining on the ground floor.

Tivoli House, formerly Hull City Council’s offices, has been vacant for more than a decade. The five-storey mixed use development comprises approximately 30,000 sq ft and is due for completion in July.

Steven Crane, director of Tivoli Property Trading (right) said: “City centre living is making a comeback in Hull with an estimated 2,500 homes planned over the next 15 years. We’re delighted to continue playing a role in shaping the city’s future with this residential renovation.”