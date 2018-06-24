Keighley man dies after being hit by car on A59 near Broughton

A man from Keighley has died after being struck by a car as he walked along the A59 near Broughton.

Police say the 29-year-old pedestrian, wearing a suit, had been in the area of The Bull pub when he was struck by an orange coloured Vauxhall Corsa shortly after 11pm last night.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old man from the Barnoldswick area, was left shaken but unhurt, while one passenger in the car was left with minor injuries.

Police say the road was closed until 5.30am this morning as officers examined the scene.

Any witnesses, or anyone who stopped at the scene to help, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

They are also asking that anyone who saw the car or the man before the crash to come forward, quoting reference 12180112579.