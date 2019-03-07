Kendal’s Rinkfield Post Office is set to serve

A local post office is preparing for a busy new phase following controversial plans to move Kendal’s town centre service.

The owner of Rinkfield Post Office in the town’s Burton Road – which is currently on the market – has confirmed that the thriving facility will remain open for business, and that it is likely to pick up additional customers as a result of changes to the town centre facility.

Plans to move Kendal Post Office services to within a nearby branch of WH Smith in Stricklandgate have been met by protests, including a 4000-name petition calling for it to be saved at its current location.

However, Rinkfield Post Office owner Barry Peall pointed out that it is located just a few minutes from the town centre and offers the same wealth of services – from handling road tax and passport forms to banking facilities and, of course, postal services.

“There is a lot of concern about the plans for the main post office move,” said Mr Peall.

“As a result, we are expecting to see quite an increase in business in our post office as customers look for an option that serves them best.

“We offer every conceivable service that you’d expect from the main post office, including banking, passport and road tax services, plus we have a photo booth, photocopy and fax services.

“There’s even an interview room for customers who want extra privacy and an ATM outside.”

The Rinkfield Post Office is currently on the market, but Mr Peall said that is simply down to a move to streamline his own business concerns.

He added that the Rinkfield Post Office, with its licensed convenience store attached selling day-to-day provisions and even a dry cleaning service could absorb many customers who would normally make the journey to the town centre branch.

“We are aware that a lot of older customers may struggle to get in to town, or that people sometimes want to be able to park close to the door of their post office – we have parking facilities right outside.”

The Rinkfield Post Office is run entirely by staff, which means a new owner may choose to be ‘hands off’ or take a more active role in its operation.

It also has scope to extend its opening hours and its offering – perhaps to include newspapers or more groceries – to meet fresh demand.

The Rinkfield Post Office is being sold through business specialists Ernest Wilson as a leasehold property, with the option for the new owners to take over all its existing stock.

