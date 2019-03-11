Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona and children’s TV favourite Basil Brush are to join forces for an Easter pantomime in Doncaster.

The pair will team up for a production of Beauty and The Beast, which will be staged at Cast on April 24-25.

The classic tale tells the story of Belle, who lives a quiet provincial life in the village of Ooh La La until her father accidentally stumbles across a terrifying Beast and she is taken captive.

Now it is up to Fairy Enchante, the village idiot Wally and his mother Dame Dolly to pit their wits against the the evil Enchantress and rescue Belle from the Beast.

A Cast spokesman said: “Prepare yourselves for another all-singing, all-dancing, laugh-a-minute ride through the fun and frolics of panto land.”

The 38-year-old singer rose to fame as part of pop trio Atomic Kitten, scoring chart success with songs such as Whole Again, Eternal Flame and It’s OK.

She has also appeared on I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother but has also had a number of issues in her personal life including several high-profile marriages documented by the tabloids and bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, Basil Brush has been a children’s television favourite for more than fifty years, first appearing on screen in 1963.

Basil is best known for his catchphrase "Ha Ha Ha Ha! Boom! Boom!" as well as his posh demeanour.

Tickets for the show are available at the Cast website HERE