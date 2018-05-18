Key culture figure quits job in Hull four months into role

A key figure in driving forward legacy plans after Hull's year as City of Culture is stepping down, just four months into the role.

Emma Morris, who was executive director of the Hull-based Culture Company, resigned today, citing "personal circumstances".

In a statement Ms Morris said: “A lot of hard work has gone into taking the company forward beyond 2017.

"I have enjoyed working with what is an incredibly talented team to lay the foundations for this new chapter and know that they will deliver a fantastic legacy for the city for many years to come.”

The University of Hull graduate and most recently executive director at Eastbourne’s Towner Gallery was only appointed on February 1.

Ms Morris, who is from Brighton, who was the lead on finance, had described the post as her "dream job."

The announcement comes days before the Culture Company announces new branding and events.

There has been criticism of a dearth of events in the first five months of the year and accusations that it has lost momentum.

Council leader Steve Brady said: “I don’t see it as a big blow. People have their own reasons.

"Good luck to her. We will get someone closer to home who has the passion to carry the work forward.”

Lee Corner, Chair of the Culture Company, said: “We appreciate Emma's contribution to this important period of transition and wish her well in her future ventures.

"As a company, we have been preparing for the launch of our new name and associated brand. These are certainly exciting times and we are very much looking forward to sharing this next step in our story.”