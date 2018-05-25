Keyhole surgery firm reports supply delays

Keyhole surgery instruments maker Surgical Innovations​ has cut its annual revenue expectations by 10​ per cent​ after experiencing supply delays.

The Leeds-based firm said​ revenue expectations for 2017 have been cut by £1.25m on the assumption that these sales ​will not resume in the current year​.

The company is experiencing delays in the supply of products for its UK distribution business, Elemental Healthcare, which are sourced from Meccellis Biotech.

Since 2015, Elemental has been the exclusive UK distributor of a range of products under the brand name Cellis, which are used in complex abdominal wall and breast reconstruction procedures.

During 2017, Meccellis began to undertake a transition to a new notified body for European regulatory approval. This transition has encountered delays which were not anticipated until very late in the process, and despite mitigating actions taken by both Meccellis and Elemental to ensure continuity of supply, product availability will hit revenues in the current financial year.

Surgical said it would be prudent to exclude revenues from Cellis products from current year expectations until such time as there is certainty regarding the availability of current and new products following regulatory approval.

The board anticipates that pre-tax profit will show modest growth this year.

Analyst Eric Burns at WH Ireland said: “Surgical has announced that supplies of a product range have been restricted due to an enforced change in notified body by one of its suppliers, Meccellis Biotech.

“This is through no fault of either Surgical or Meccellis, but will lead to a 10 per cent reduction in current year group revenue. The remainder of the business is unaffected and performing in line.”