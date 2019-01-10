Killer still at large 16 weeks after Centertainment stabbing in Sheffield

Have your say

The killer of a man stabbed to death at the Valley Centertainment complex in Sheffield is still at large 16 weeks after the murder.

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, was knifed in his chest during a fight outside Cineworld on Friday, September 21.

Fahim Hersi

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

CRIME: Shocking footage shows extent of damage caused to Sheffield jewellers during attempted ram-raid

Another man was also stabbed in the brawl but survived.

TRAGEDY: ‘Amazing’ Rotherham mum-of-seven whose body was found at hotel ‘made everyone laugh’

Detectives investigating the incident said it was a clash between two groups of friends who had both arranged to watch a film on the same night.

READ MORE: Boy, 15, crashed car in 90mph police chase in Doncaster

Fahim, from Broomhall, died as a result of a single stab wound to his chest.

His death was one of nine fatal stabbings in South Yorkshire last year.

Jarvin Blake, 22, was stabbed on Catherine Street, at the junction with Brackley Street, Burngreave, Sheffield, on March 8. Four men have been charged over the death of the dad-of-three.

Ryan Jowle, 19, was stabbed in Tannery Close Woodhouse, Sheffield, on May 22 in a clash between rival drug dealing gangs.

A 25-year-old man was jailed for 12 years and seven months after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Sheffield massage parlour boss Jill Hibberd, 73, was stabbed 70 times in her home in Wombwell, Barnsley, on May 23 by a drug addict who then stole her car. He was jailed for 35 years.

In a third fatal stabbing in three days, 15-year-old Sam Baker, was attacked with a knife he was carrying on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, Sheffield.

A 15-year-old boy was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting manslaughter.

On June 26, Glenn Boardman, 60, was stabbed in his home in Steven Close, Chapeltown, Sheffield.

A man was jailed for 24 years after being found guilty of murder.

Kavan Brissett, 21, was killed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, Sheffield, on August 14 and died four days later.

Arrests have been made over the death but nobody has yet been charged.

Detectives have released the name and photograph of a man believed to hold vital information about the killing.

A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward has also been offered for information leading to the arrest of 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie.

On September 13, Alan Grayson, 85, was stabbed in his home on Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield.

An 83-year-old woman has been charged with murder.

The last fatal stabbing of 2018 came on September 23 when 31-year-old Gavin Singleton, was attacked on Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, Sheffield. He died two weeks later.

A man has been charged over the death.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.