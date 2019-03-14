A killer who stabbed a man to death in a Sheffield street is to be sentenced today.

Danny Trotter, aged 24, of no fixed abode, was found guilty yesterday of the murder of 31-year-old Gavin Singleton in an attack in Hillsborough last September.

Jurors took just an hour to find Trotter guilty of murder and wounding.

Gavin and his friend, Scott Fauvel, were stabbed on Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, in a dispute over cash on a night out.

When paramedics arrived at the scene following a 999 call they found members of the public performing CPR on Gavin, who was critically injured after suffering three stab wounds – one to his chest and two to his right leg.

He died in hospital a few days later.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said: “A knife crime doesn’t just affect the person stabbed, it also impacts on the lives of friends and family, and the person who carried out the attack. I urge anyone who is considering carrying a knife to think long and hard about the consequences of what they’re doing.”

Trotter is to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court this afternoon.