Kind Leeds schoolboy bought Christmas gifts for homeless ‘man in the tent’

Have your say

BIG-hearted schoolboy Ellis Dove emptied his piggbybank to buy Christmas presents for a homeless man sleeping in a tent in Leeds city centre.

Seven-year-old Ellis, from Middleton, had spotted the tent over a number of weeks pitched in a car park on Aire Street next to Leeds rail station.

Ellis, a pupil at St Philip’s Catholic Primary and Nursery School in Middleton, asked his mother Rachel who lived there, why they lived there and wouldn’t they be cold?

Ellis, who had seen the tent during his regular visits to his grandparents’ flat on Wellington Street, spent around £12 of his saved-ippocket money on a blanket, a hat, gloves, a scarf and some pop and biscuits.

He wrapped the presents and wrote a Christmas card addressed to ‘the man in the tent.’

But the man moved on before Ellis’s mother Rachel got he chance to hand over the cards and presents.

She plans to donate the gifts to the St George’s Crypt homeless and rough charity in Leeds city centre.

Mrs Dove, said: “He was really upset and wondered where he had gone.

“I’m really proud of Ellis. It’s nice that he has acknowledged other people in need.”

Ellis wanted him to have a nice Christmas and wanted to wrap the presents up so he had something to open.

Alex Skerratt, from St George’s Crypt, said: “We are very touched by young Ellis’ thoughtful gesture.

“Winter is a very difficult time of year for anybody sleeping rough, and the gifts that Ellis has put together with his own pocket money will be hugely appreciated by our clients.

“Thank you Ellis!. We would love for you to come and volunteer with us when you’re older.”