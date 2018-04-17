Kirklees scout group's novel fundraiser to mark centenary

A scout group in a Kirklees town is aiming to celebrate its centenary with a unique fundraising idea - to cover a field with copper coins.

Meltham Scout Group has tasked each beaver, club and scout with collecting £34 in copper coins, equating to one metre square, to help mark the historic group's impressive milestone.

The coins will then be laid out in the field in a special #MelthamCopperfield celebration on Saturday May 5.

Steve Burgon, one of the scout leaders and member of the scout group committee, said: "We came up with the idea because it is something different it’s surprising how many people have got copper coins lying round.

"We wanted to create a fun day which should be talked about. If we reach our target we should have in the region of 200,000 coins on our field creating quite a spectacle.

"This money is vital taking the group forward. As a voluntary organisation we rely on the generosity and support of the wider community not just Meltham.

"It is our centenary and we want to build firm foundations to move the group forward.

"On the day we will have lots to do we will have the usual food and drink stall but also we have axe throwing and crate stacking sessions for free. It promises to be a great event to start off the bank holiday weekend."