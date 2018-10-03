Kirkstall Forge offices named among the best workplaces in the country

The flagship office of the Kirkstall Forge development in Leeds has been named among the best workplaces in the country.

Number One Kirkstall Forge in Leeds was honoured at the British Council for Offices (BCO) annual National Awards in the ‘Commercial Workplace’ category.

The awards dinner attracted over 1,200 key players from the office sector to celebrate the best-in-class talent at London’s Grosvenor House.

Number One Kirkstall Forge is the first commercial building within Kirkstall Forge, the regeneration of one of the UK’s oldest continually industrialised sites, which will ultimately be transformed into a mixed-used community with a potential for up to 1,000 homes and a total of 300,000 sq ft of office space and supporting amenities.

The judges praised Number One Kirkstall Forge for delivering a truly unique workplace environment, which sets a high standard of contemporary workplace design. They also noted the developer CEG’s efforts to engage with the wider community at all levels, and to re- immerse the site, culturally and socially, back into the local community.

Nigel Clark, Chair of the BCO’s National Judging Panel, said: “Number One Kirkstall Forge is one of the largest and most inspiring regeneration projects in the north of England, so there were high expectations to be met with its first commercial building.

“The organisations and individuals involved in the project have worked tirelessly to meet and exceed these expectations.

“Number One Kirkstall Forge elegantly intertwines place making, industrial heritage, sustainability, cultural values and quality – while keeping the workplace at the core.”

The office complex has car rental specialist Zenith as its anchor tenant and is situated outside a railway station with direct trains to Leeds city centre.