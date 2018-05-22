Kiss Me Kate to be staged at Leeds Grand Theatre

Have your say

DRESS rehearsals are taking place ahead of Cole Porter’s classic Broadway musical Kiss Me Kate being performed in Leeds.

Opera North and the Welsh National Opera’s production of the show will be staged at Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House for four days next month.

19 May 2018. Dress rehearsals for Opera North's production of Kiss Me Kate at Leeds Grand Theatre.

An Opera North spokesman said: “Cole Porter’s riotously inventive homage to the sparkling wit of Shakespeare, Kiss Me, Kate is an irresistible celebration of the joy and madness of working in theatre.”

Kiss me Kate will be on at the New Briggate theatre on May 23, 24, 25 and 26.

For tickets, go to /www.operanorth.co.uk/productions/kiss-me-kate