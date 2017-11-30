Kitchen chain to move to new mill premises

Leeds-based designers Arlington Interiors is to move to new showroom premises in Leeds’s Sunny Bank Mills.

After more than 13 years of trading out of their current showroom location on Limewood Road, Arlington Interiors will expand into a newly refurbished 4,000 sq ft retail unit in the old textile mill in the Farsley part of the city.

Arlington Interiors’ head designer, Hayley Reid, said “We’re so excited to be involved with such a forward thinking project. “The building is absolutely beautiful with so many original features, and we think it suits our design ethos perfectly.”

Established in 1829, Sunny Bank Mills had a reputation as one of the finest cloth producers in the world. Since 1917 it has been owned by the Gaunt family, and is now run by the sixth generation of Gaunt, cousins John and William. They are now concentrating on creating a retail wing to the mill.

Arlington Interiors will be moved into the new showroom by Christmas.