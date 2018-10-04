Knaresborough Chamber of Trade President passes the torch to former apprentice

The President of the Knaresborough Chamber of Trade, and a fixture of it’s High Street for almost a decade, has passed on the torch to his former apprentice.

Stephen Teggin first arrived in Knaresborough 50 years ago from Harrogate on his motorcycle aged 16, and would establish a small barber shop in 1972 at the entrance to the former Crown Pub on the High Street.



Little did he know it would be the start of a long career, seeing him expand in to Starbeck and Northallerton. Eight years on since scaling his business back to his current shop on the High Street, he says ‘now is the right time’ to sell Teggin’s Hairdressing, and that he has the right person to see the business into the future.



While he will continue to rent a chair from his former apprentice, Christina Tabbitt, and enjoy a chance for a break abroad, he says he isn’t ready to say goodbye to his long-time clients.



He said: “This has been a major part of my life, starting off with a little shop that just kept growing. I remember when I was working in Northallerton it was the community, and the characters you see here in Knaresborough that I missed the most.

"I will be very reluctant to leave them behind completely which is why I am going to partly stay-on working three day weeks.

“Christina came to work for me 25 years ago, and it just seems fitting it is her that will take over from me. I trained her, she has her own clientele and is perfect to take this on.”



While Teggin’s Hairdressing has already undergone a major refurbishment it will also have a new name from this month, Men and Co.

Christina said: "I am really excited and looking forward to the future, running my own business after my time here."

Although he intends to step down this year as President of the Chamber of Trade, Stephen has made it clear that he will not leave the position vacant.

He said: "I am stepping down this year at this stage, however if no-one wishes to try for the job at the next AGM I won’t see the chamber without a president. It would be good to see someone else it up though. Even if I am able to step down I will be continuing to work with the chamber on things like the town maps, Christmas trees and Bed Race.