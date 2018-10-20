Knaresborough goes from 'strength to strength' after successful summer

Knaresborough’s community spirit has been praised as work progresses on a number of projects to help boost the economy of the town.

The town continues to go from ‘strength to strength’ according Mayor of Knaresborough, Coun Phil Ireland, who this week gave an update to the Post on efforts to support the town’s market and introduce two special projects being undertaken by Knaresborough Town Council (KTC).

Since it was founded in February the Knaresborough Market Group has been working to help increase the number of traders and visitors to the market, and this summer has seen a rise in footfall and traders, says Coun Ireland, who also serves as chair of group.

He said: “I am pleased to say that Knaresborough Market has enjoyed a very successful summer period and continues to go from strength to strength. The number of traders continues to grow and all the gaps left by previous traders retiring are now filled. Footfall is also noticeably up with the good weather bringing shoppers from as far afield as Hull and Middlesbrough.”

“I speak to many traders on my weekly walk around the market, and they all say how pleased they are at the improvements – not only in the number of customers but also in the atmosphere, which is palpable with a real sense of community evident.”

He added: “I hope that all the hard work by a number of willing volunteers, has gone some way to convince everyone that, with the continued support of our wonderful community, Knaresborough Market is here to stay.”

Knaresborough could also see two new draws for residents and visitors to it’s historic castle, with KTC’s castle light and performance pavilion projects.

The castle lights project will see the castle draped in variety of coloured lights, changing to suit themes of events that are held in the town. Combined with the pavilion it is hoped that the town could see new draws, including Son et lumière, sound and light shows, held in the castle grounds. While funding has been obtained through both KTC and Harrogate Borough

Council for the projects, donations have also come in from businesses in Knaresborough.

The Mayor said: “I am sure that residents and visitors will appreciate this performance area, enjoy the activities and events which will enhance what is on offer in Knaresborough.

“We have a great community spirit in Knaresbourgh, which is clearly apparent when we work together on projects for the benefit of local residents and visitors .