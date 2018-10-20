Knaresborough Town Council become 'Dementia Friends'

A special training session has been completed by Knaresborough Town Councillors to help support those living with dementia across the town.

KTC councillors completed a training session held by Alison Wrigglesworth of Alzheimer’s Society and awarded 'friends of Dementia' status earlier this month.

Coun Ed Darling put the motion to the Town Council in August, which was then unanimously supported. The motion called for councillors and town clerks to attend a dementia awareness training session Councillors have previously accompanied Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, on the recent Knaresborough Memory Walk and have organised Memory Walks in Harrogate to raise funds for research and supporting people living with dementia.

Coun Darling said: “I was pleased to get unanimous support for my motion to Council. I think it is important for us to know how best we can help and communicate those living with dementia. My thanks go to Alison and the Alzheimer’s Society for their support and time running these sessions across our community.”

Alison Wrigglesworth said: “It was a pleasure to join Knaresborough Town Council on Monday evening and work with them to raise awareness of dementia. The group were hardworking and enthusiastically interacted with the session and were eager to sign up to become Dementia Friends. I look forward to working with them in the future.”

The Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends programme is a national effort to change people’s perceptions of dementia, with face-to-face sessions and online information packets.

To find out more email a.wrigglesworth@alzheimers.org.uk