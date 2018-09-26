Knaresborough Town Council challenge outline plans for 175 homes

Knaresborough Town Council has unanimously voted to challenge a developer’s plans to build 175 homes on the edge of the town.

A full council meeting at Knaresborough House on Monday saw members back Coun David Goode’s motion to object to developer Gladman Development’s Ltd outline application for Bar Lane.

With close to 1,500 houses in the pipeline for the town, on sites such as Manse Farm, there are concerns of the overall impact to the town should Bar Lane receive approval from district planners.

Speaking to the Post Coun Goode said: “The issue we have got is the cumulative impact from a lot of the planned developments across Knaresborough, and what that could mean for the infrastructure of the town -whether that is our roads, schools or doctors. There is going to be point we get to where the town will not be able to manage.

“The key area this time is the road network, houses are being built down Boroughbridge Road, which adds unreasonable pressure to a congested road. It isn’t just restricted there, with problems on rat roads like Chain Lane.”

In a statement council has highlighted three particular concerns over Bar Lane, an increase in the amount of traffic, the pollution that could be generated in Air Quality Management Areas,

Bond End and York Place, and what effect this could have on nearby Hay-a-Park, a designated site of special scientific interest.

KTC says work so far on Bond End, two mini roundabouts, is predicted to be a temporary measure that will reduce the number of incidents where levels of nitrogen dioxide reach ‘dangerous’ levels. It is concerned this site will contribute to these levels rising if traffic increases.

The site, 12.2 acres of agricultural land, is located to the south of Hay-A-Park. The council believe a knock-on-effect of traffic could be polluted rain water running on to the site, which it says the developer has made no reference to.

Gladman Development’s Ltd declined to comment when approached by the Post on this story.