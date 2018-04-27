Knaresborough town crier crowned best dressed in national contest

Its official - Knaresborough's town crier has been crowned the "best dressed" in a national competition and is to receive funding to cover the costs of promoting the town across the country.

Roger Hewitt has served as Knaresborough Town Crier for three years and took the accolade at the Loyal Company Town Crier Contest in Nelson, Lancashire, last month.

The contests, which take place throughout the year, can however add up with Mr Hewitt travelling to Somerset for his first competition. But following approval at a meeting of the Knaresborough Chamber of Trade he will receive support help pay for these expenses, citing his contribution as an ambassador for the town.

Mr Hewitt said: “I am over the moon at the news, it’s not the stipend but the support that has been show continuously from the Chamber of Trade, especially from (President) Stephen Teggin, over the three years I have being doing this.”

He added: “Each town crier at these contents has to perform two cries when they compete. The first, which is the home town cry, gives me a 140 words to convince people that Knaresborough is a brilliant place to live. Fortunately I have a lot to work with.”

The town crier’s distinctive blue regalia which took the eye of judges was made locally by Knaresborough’s own Gill Ford.

Mr Hewitt said: “It was strongly suggested that the regalia should be made in Knaresborough and it was by an absolutely wonderful seamstress. She spent around six months working on it, researching, sourcing materials and making it herself.”