Knife threat Normanton Asda lager thief is jailed

A FORMER pub chef who threatened a security guard with a knife outside an Asda store in Normanton after stealing lager has been jailed.

Prosecutor Mehran Nassiri told Leeds Crown Court Stephen Silvester brandished the knife and swore at the security officer, telling him to leave him alone or “You will get it.”

Mr Nassiri said 33-year-old Silvester, of Park Green, Normanton, was seen leaving the Asda store on High Street, Normanton, with a box of Budweiser just after 7pm on August 24 last year.

A member of staff and a security officer followed him out of the store before he was challenged.

Mr Nassiri said Silvester ran away following the incident, adding: “He was arrested and said he couldn’t remember brandishing the kitchen knife. He accepted it was him on the (CCTV) footage.”

A probation officer told the court: “He (Silvester) describes himself as an alcoholic and has been for a number of years.

“On that day he had no money and went with the intention to steal alcohol.”

The court heard Silvester also has a drug problem and uses amphetamine and butane gas.

Silvester has 29 previous convictions for 41 offences, including assault, affray and theft.

Silvester admitted threatening behaviour, possessing a knife and theft.

Matthew Harding, mitigating, said: “There is a seven-year gap in his offending between 2009 and 2016.

“He was employed during that period in a kitchen in a public house and was working as a chef.”

Mr Harding added: “He has had a period in prison to dry out. He is more lucid and thinking more clearly now and desperate to make changes.”

Jailing Silvester for nine months, Judge Neil Clark told him: “When challenged you shouted and made threats with the knife.”