Knife thugs left Leeds victim with cut hand: Police issue e-fiit image of suspect

Have your say

A MAN suffered knife wounds during an attempted robbery in Leeds.

Police have issued an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attempted robbery of a 39-year-old man at Harehills Park on Coldcotes Avenue.

The victim was approached by two suspects who threatened him with a knife.

He was left with knife wounds to his hand and needed hospital treatment.

Nothing was stolen from the victim and both suspects ran off into the park.

Police said it happened at around 10.30pm on Thursday May 10, but officers only released details today. (May 23)

Police are looking for anyone who recognised the person in the image or may be able to assist with the investigation.

Contact PC 449 Adam Scott from Leeds District Crime Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13180224971 or by using the Contact Us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk