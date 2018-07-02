Knifepoint robber attacks woman in Batley

Have your say

A woman was attacked at knifepoint by a robber who made off with her purse.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the attack near Batley Bus Station last Tuesday to come forward.

An Asian woman was walking down St James Street at around 6pm when she was approached by a male suspect who grabbed her handbag and forced her to the ground.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The victim’s purse was stolen during the incident and the suspect ran off towards the Aldi supermarket.

"The suspect is described as an Asian male, between 16 and 20 years old, 6ft tall, of medium build and with spiky hair.

"He was wearing a white t-shirt with a collar, white trousers and spoke with an English accent."

Witnesses are asked to call the police on 101.