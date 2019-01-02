Knifepoint thief robbed elderly women in Ossett, West Yorkshire

Cash was stolen when elderly women were subjected to frightening knifepoint robberies in a West Yorkshire town.

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to after two women in their 70s were targeted in Ossett by a suspect described as having missing front teeth.

Google image

In the first incident, the suspect approached the victim from behind as she unloaded shopping from her car on Whitley Spring Road on Monday, December 17.

He threatened her with a knife and fled after she gave him cash from her purse in the incident between 4pm and 4.46pm, police said.

In a second robbery, the offender approached a 74-year-old woman’s Nettleton Street house after seeing her unload her car and go inside between 5.20pm-5.40pm on December 28.

He knocked on the door and threatened her with a knife before escaping with cash.

Detective Inspector Sam Freeman, of Wakefield District CID, said: “Police are investigating both these incidents which we are linking and believed involved an opportunist thief who has targeted older women he has seen arriving at their homes.

“These were clearly very frightening offences for the victims and also unusual for the Ossett area.

“There is a distinctive description of the suspect and I would ask anyone who can identify this man or who may have seen him hanging around in the Whitley Spring, Nettleton Street, or Ossett Town centre areas."

The suspect is described as tall and slim, and with several missing or discoloured front teeth. He was wearing a light coloured jacket, woolly hat and a beige coloured scarf.