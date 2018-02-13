Knives and weapons removed from streets in South Yorkshire crackdown

Knives and other weapons were removed from the streets of South Yorkshire on the first day of a week-long crackdown.

Photographs of some of the weapons seized by officers yesterday have been published by South Yorkshire Police, including an array of blades.

This knife was found in Shiregreen

POLICE: No evidence of crime found following discovery of human remains in Barnsley

A home-made weapon with a nail protruding from it, which was found 'hidden an a bus stop,' was also found by officers.

CRIME: Man scarred for life in horrific Sheffield city centre attack

During one operation carried out yesterday, officers removed seven knives from a house in Scawsby, Doncaster, after the blades were ordered online.

This home-made weapon was found hidden at a bus stop in South Yorkshire

READ MORE: Police week of action planned to tackle knife crime in South Yorkshire

This week's crackdown in South Yorkshire forms part of a nationwide operation - code-named Sceptre - aimed at reducing knife crime, following an increase in offences.

Officers will be involved in both covert and overt operations in a bid to identify those who arm themselves on the streets.