Krispy Kreme giving away FREE doughnuts at Leeds store today and every day until Christmas

A national doughnut chain is giving away FREE doughnuts in Leeds tonight - and every night until Christmas.

To celebrate the arrival of Krispy Kreme's new festive edition of the hole-based doughy treat, the Leeds store will be giving away free Gingerbread Glaze doughnuts tonight (Wednesday) and every night until Christmas.

Available for 12 days only in the run up to Christmas, this limited edition delight has a light, fluffy and perfectly spiced gingerbread dough with hints of cinnamon and ginger and topped with a gingerbread glaze, making it the ultimate winter warmer, served HOT.

Served fresh daily since 1937, the iconic OG will be served with the limited edition glaze from today until Christmas Eve.

You’ll need to act fast to get your hands on these tasty treats - there will be a limited run available each day from the 13th – 24th December at 8pm in the Leeds Trinity store.

The Gingerbread Glazed doughnut is available in all Krispy Kreme UK stores from the 13th December until the 24th December 2017, priced at £1.55

The store is based at the Trinity Shopping Centre and the free doughnuts are available at 8pm tonight (Wednesday) and every day at 8pm until Christmas Eve, while stocks last.