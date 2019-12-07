Kurt Morath departs Doncaster Knights after World Cup injury

TONGA international Kurt Morath has left Doncaster Knights by ‘mutual consent’.

The veteran fly-half, 35, has not played for the club – who host Newcastle Falcons in the Championship Cup today – since last season when he made 15 appearances.

Morath had been due to return this campaign after the World Cup but he suffered a severe injury to his larynx during the early moments of Tonga’s game against England that ruled him out for the rest of the tournament.

He has not yet returned to action and it was yesterday announced that he has departed the Championship club.

Morath said: “I’d like to thank Doncaster Knights, club staff and supporters for the opportunity to represent such a prestigious club.

“My family and I leave with fond memories and lifetime friendships. I wish the club all the success in the future.”

Sam Olver, who made his loan move from Ealing Trailfinders permanent over the summer, has been in the No 10 jersey of late and features there again this afternoon.

Scrum-half Tom James and forward Rory Pitman return from injury this week but Doncaster – with just one win in six games –know it will be difficult arresting their slump against the unbeaten leaders. Cameron Cowell is also back in the squad along with new signing Fotu Lokotui, the Tonga international who is set to make his debut.

Hooker Ben Hunter is recalled to the starting line-up, too, to make his 150th Knights appearance.

Winless Yorkshire Carnegie, meanwhile, have rung the changes as well for tomorrow’s Championship Cup game at Cornish Pirates.

Dan Lancaster – the son of former Carnegie and England coach Stuart – and Joe Green come into the starting line-up and James Magee is set for his debut on the wing.

Hooker Ben Sowrey returns as captain, Gareth Smith is back and Ben Carlile is another debutant, Alex Humfrey replacing William Smith in the replacements.

Former Sheffield Tigers player Tainne Finn could also debut off the bench.