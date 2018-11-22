Lack of creative subjects in schools ‘a scandal’ says council leader

The leader of Leeds City Council has claimed there is a “scandalous” lack of creative subjects being taught in schools.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s enterprise partnership board met this afternoon to discuss the role of culture and sport in the region.

And, following last month’s announcement broadcaster Channel 4 was set to move its headquarters to Leeds, Coun Judith Blake said schools needed to step up to the plate.

Coun Blake said: “I think this area is so important – there is a lot more that needs to be said about how many jobs in the region is connected to culture and creativity.

“The interest that has been generated from (Channel 4’s) decision is taking us to a different plane. It’s hard to believe it’s only three weeks ago since we got the announcement.

“But there is a massive issue around young people, and the national curriculum restrictions around creative subjects is an absolute scandal.”

She suggested setting up a panel to look into the issue of creative education in the region.

It follows a study by TES earlier this year, which claimed less time was being spent teaching music, art and drama in secondary schools, while more than half the number of classroom hours were being devoted to core subjects such as English, maths and science.