Ladies from West Yorkshire village strip for charity calendar: £6,000 raised for cancer fight friend

A CALENDAR featuring a group of mums from Burley-in Wharfedale has raised £6,000 towards a friend’s vital cancer treatment.

The Darling Buds of Burley calendar features 11 ladies baring all for a series of fun photos around the village.

The ladies took part in a bid to help 53-year-old Michael Hardisty, who was given less than a year to live when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last November.

They have sold around 700 calendars in just a few weeks and their fundraising total is now an impressive £6,000.

Following his devastating diagnosis, Michael, known to friends as Bud, was told the NHS could only fund six months of his treatment.

But his determined family found a centre in Istanbul which offers an experimental treatment that could extend the time he has with his wife Justine and two sons Joshua, 21 and William, 14.

Bud’s sister Jane, 36, said: “We’re so immeasurably grateful to everyone involved in putting the calendar together and to all those people who have put their hand in their pocket to help by buying a copy so far.

“It’s given the family a huge boost at a really tough time to know that people have heard about Bud’s story and want to show their support- especially over the festive season.”

The calendar is currently being stocked at shops across Burley-in-Wharfedale, Menston, Yeadon, Otley and Harrogate and is priced at £10.

Go to www.facebook.com/budscalendar/