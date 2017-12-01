Lady Harewood becomes president of Leeds United

Leeds United have appointed an aristocratic countess as their new honorary president.

The club have announced that Patricia, the Dowager Countess of Harewood, has taken on a role formerly held by her late husband, who died in 2011.

Lady Harewood took a keen interest in the Whites when Lord Harewood served as president for 50 years from 1961 until his death,

She has also been a club patron for the past six years.

The family own Harewood House and its estates on the outskirts of Leeds. Her husband's title has now passed to his son, David.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani said:

“I am honoured to be able to offer this position to Lady Harewood, her knowledge and passion for our football club is outstanding and her family’s history with us dates back to an era when Leeds United dominated English football, I hope we can witness this again together in the future.”



Lady Harewood added:

“I have been a Leeds United fan over the 50 years of my husband's presidency of the club and since his death in 2011.



“To be invited to follow in his footsteps is a great honour, which I am proud and delighted to accept.”

She will be a guest at the home game against Norwich City on December 16.