Firefighters helped to rescue a lamb after it fell into the canal in Ripon.

Crews were called to the scene at the canal at about 9.40pm yesterday (Monday).

Two people, who were in a boat at the time, were already trying to save the animal, a spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

They were assisted by the firefighters and the lamb was pulled from the water.

The lamb was taken back to its field unharmed, and reunited with its mother, the spokesman added.