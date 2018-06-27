Lambs killed with bow and arrow in 'cruel crime' in North Yorkshire

Have your say

Two lambs were found dead after being shot by arrows fired from a bow in North Yorkshire.

Police are investigating the deaths of the animals, which happened in fields near Ravensworth Castle, close to Richmond.

Officers have branded their deaths a "terrible and cruel crime".

They were killed some time between Friday (June 22) and Saturday (June 23).

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said they were shot with an arrow fired from a recurve, or compound-type bow.

PC Mark Wood, Richmond rural beat manager and wildlife crime officer at the force, said: “This is a terrible and cruel crime, and I would urge anyone with any information about it to contact me.”

Anyone with information is asked call police on 101, quoting reference number 12180112952.