Land-slip-prone route due to partially reopen this weekend

A landslip-prone main road between Harrogate and Skipton is on track to partially reopen on Sunday evening, providing the carriageway passes load testing.

The A59 at Kex Gill has been closed since May 30 after movement was detected in the carriageway.

Contractors for North Yorkshire County Council have been working to widen the road towards the rock wall, as well as stabilising the wall below it.

The work involved drilling steel rods into the wall to attach a reinforced mesh then spraying concrete on the face to bind everything together.

They hope to open one lane, under traffic light controls, by the end of Sunday.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: “I’m pleased that we are able to reopen the road, albeit under traffic lights, for the benefit of local residents, businesses and other users of the A59. We understand that this has been a difficult period for members of local communities, particularly businesses. The repair has required a complex operation in difficult conditions, but council officers and our contractors have worked continuously throughout daylight hours to put this solution in place for the benefit of all who use the road.”

North Yorkshire County Council continues to work on a permanent solution to allow the road to reopen fully, but has warned that more repairs may require a further road closure.

The authority’s eventual aim is to move this section of the A59 to the other side of the valley, with plans being consulted on.