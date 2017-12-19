Landmark building knocked down for retirement flats

Villagers who fought to save a landmark East Yorkshire building have spoken of their distress at seeing it demolished.

Campaign group, Save 54, spent over two years and ploughed thousands of pounds into the fight to prevent 54 Elloughton Road, Brough from being knocked down for 35 McCarthy & Stone flats for the over 60s.

The building was “completely destroyed” on Monday in what the group described as an act of “legalised vandalism and robbery of our heritage.”

Number 54, purpose-built as a boarding school in 1867/8, has been home to a succession of Hull merchant and professional families, including the Carmichael family, who founded the famous store in Hull.

Campaigners’ last hopes were dashed in September when Historic England rejected a final bid to have it listed.

Save 54 said the sight of big machinery knocking the house to the ground was “very distressing for those who witnessed the destruction on a daily basis and for people passing by.”

They added: “We spoke to one of the demolition men who was almost apologetic for having to do such a job - he had been incredulous when he first saw the quality of the building and said his boss felt the same way. His words were: ‘They don’t build like this any more.’”

The site is earmarked for 19 one-bedroomed and 16 two-bedroom apartments. McCarthy & Stone declined to comment.