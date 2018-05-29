Landowners seek economic gains from protected landscapes review

Rural landowners want measures to boost economic growth and productivity in national parks and other specially designated landscapes to be at the core of a new government review into their role.

Ministers have “a crucial challenge” ahead to properly balance the need to develop the economy of protected landscapes and preserve their natural beauty, something that some national park authorities are not getting right, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) claimed.

As reported in The Yorkshire Post on Monday, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has announced a review of designated landscapes - including Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty - as part of the Government’s new 25-Year Environment Plan.

Tim Breitmeyer, president of the CLA which represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses, said he looked forward to contributing to the review.

“Designated landscapes are crucial to the wellbeing of the nation, providing opportunities not only for visitors but most especially for those who live and work there,” he said. “The crucial challenge is to strike the right balance between ensuring designation that delivers natural beauty, alongside encouraging the right types of economic activity. Together, this more positive balance will sustain these areas and create thriving communities.”

He said that most businesses within designated landscapes experience significant opposition and hostility to development of any kind, and that a successful review will led to more landowners, users, park authorities and conservation boards coming together to identify how they can deliver “the right types of sensitive development to improve the use and enjoyment of these unique areas”.

Shane Brennan, the CLA’s director of external affairs, added: “Our concern is that some national parks don’t have any plan for economic development. They only have plans for preservation of the environment.”

The Government’s review will look at how protected landscapes can boost wildlife, improve access to tourists and support the people who live and work in the local communities.