Lane closed after pedestrian seen walking on motorway - as Leeds endures traffic chaos

Traffic chaos has hit Leeds tonight with long delays affecting drivers.

And one lane of the M62 was closed as police prosecuted a pedestrian for walking along the carriageway.

Police were called to the M62 between Junction 27 and junction 26 due to a pedestrian walking along the motorway.

The person was 'located and removed' and has been prosecuted for the offence, police said.

Severe delays are affecting Leeds tonight after a fire broke out at a block of flats near the bus station.

Several bus routes have been diverted or cancelled due to the incident.

Harrogate Bus Company tweeted: "Due to an incident in Leeds by the Bus Station, we're seeing some delays to our buses on #the36 & 70/71. Check our Transdev Go app for the latest times for your bus. Sorry for any inconvenience, we'll keep you updated. @MetroTravelNews"

At 6.15pm, Arriva Yorkshire tweeted: "SERVICE-DISTRUPTION Services 202/203 operating approx. 25 mins. late in and out of Leeds bus station. This is due to very heavy traffic in city centre."