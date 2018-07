Have your say

A lane of the M62 has been blocked causing heavy congestion in Leeds.

One lane of the M62 eastbound is currently closed due to a stalled vehicle between junctions 26 for Chain Bar and junction 27 for Geldard Road.

M62

Lane one of three is out of use, with reports of congestion building during the busy morning rush.

For the latest on the motorways around Yorkshire - join the YP's Facebook group by CLICKING HERE.