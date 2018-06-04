Language firm thebigword in Massachusetts trade win

Have your say

Language services provider thebigword has won a prized place on the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC), which buys services for more than 500 public sector organisations.

The British Consul General in Boston, Harriet Cross, visited thebigword’s head office in Leeds to offer support to the company’s expansion plans.

Ms Cross was accompanied by Kirsten Chambers-Taylor, Consul and Head of Trade and Investment at the British Consulate.

They have pledged to make new introductions to business and government contacts across New England and in Washington DC.

The British Consulate is responsible for maintaining and developing relations between the UK and the United States, including commercial and economic areas of interest.

Ms Cross said: “We were impressed with thebigword and its team of expert linguists and technologists.

“It was inspiring to learn how this company is breaking down language barriers to facilitate trade and prosperity across the world.

“We are keen to support the growth of UK businesses in the US and will be introducing thebigword to relevant contacts in New England and Washington DC.

“Winning a place on MHEC offers great opportunities for growth in big markets like Boston, which is a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

During their visit, Ms Cross and Ms Chambers-Taylor learned about thebigword’s work as a leading supplier to large public and private sector organisations.

The company set up a New York office in 2007 after winning contracts with US multinationals GE and IBM.

It has recruited in San Francisco to support its long-standing relationship with a Silicon Valley technology giant and in Washington DC to manage the expansion of its fast-growing defence and international security business. The company also has a team in Florida.

Mark Robson, Department for International Trade Regional Director for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “The exporting success experienced by thebigword so far has been tremendous.”