Have your say

A large pile of sheep's wool caught fire sending smoke billowing over Leeds.

READ: Crews at scene of blaze on outskirts of Leeds



Fire crew battle the blaze. PIC: Simon Hulme

Four pumps were sent out to a large mound of wool which was piled up in a field just off Wakefield Road, Rothwell.

Crews from Rothwell, Hunslet, Garforth and Normanton attended the fire, which was first reported at 2.12pm.

The fire service were still at the scene and the fire wasn't fully extinguished at 4.30pm.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.