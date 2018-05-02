"Large pothole" closes two lanes of M62 in Leeds

Have your say

Repairs to a pothole on a bridge have forced two lanes of the M62 to close in Leeds.

READ: Dogs banned from Yorkshire beaches: why you'll be fined £75 for taking dog to the beach

The lanes are closed on the westbound carriageway between junctions J28 A650 Dewsbury Road and J27 A650 Gelderd Road.

Heavy traffic is being reported in the area.

READ: The full list of roads closed in Leeds during the Tour de Yorkshire

A Highways England spokesperson said: "2 lanes (of 4) closed on the #M62 westbound between j28-27 #west yorkshire in order for our crews to repair a large pot hole on a bridge."