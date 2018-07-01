Latest major roadworks planned across Yorkshire for this week

Check out planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week across Yorkshire’s network

The summary below from the Highways Agency covers Monday, July 2 to Sunday, July 8.

M18 link to M1 junction 32 Thurcroft

The M18 southbound to the M1 northbound link will be fully closed overnight on Friday 6 July for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 39 Durkar

The northbound entry slip road will be closed overnight on Tuesday 3 June for technology repairs. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 40 Ossett

The southbound entry slip road will be closed overnight for two nights from Wednesday 4 June for technology repairs. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 32 Thurcroft

The northbound exit slip road will be closed on Monday 2 July and then again on Thursday 5 July for technology repairs. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 34 Tinsley

The northbound slip road will be closed overnight on Wednesday 4 July for technology repairs. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 7 to M62 junction 35 Langham

The northwest link road will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Tuesday 3 July for bridge work. The southwest link road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 2 July for bridge work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 34 Whitley

The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday 7 July for carriageway work. The closure will take place from 8pm to 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32a Holmefield to junction 33 Ferrybridge

The eastbound exit slip road at junction 33 will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 2 July for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The westbound carriageway between the slip roads will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 4 July for technology work. The westbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 2 July for technology work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton

The clockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 2 July. The anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 5 July. The clockwise and anticlockwise carriageways will be in narrow lanes with 30mph speed restriction until July 2018 for carriageway improvement work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 1 to junction 2 Woodhouse

The eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 50mph speed restriction and narrow lanes with lane 3 closed in place until December 2018 for barrier work. The speed restriction is in place 24/7.

A57 Hattersley Roundabout to Market Street

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 2 July for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 7pm and 6am and drivers will be able to follow a clearly signed diversion route.

A1M junction 34 to junction 35 Wadworth

The northbound exit slip road at junction 35 will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 2 July for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

A1 Redhouse to Barnsdale Bar

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday 7 July Barnsdale Bar to Redhouse for power cable work. The southbound carriageway will be fully close overnight for two nights from Saturday 7 July from Barnsdale to New Close Lane. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

A1 Barnsdale Bar

The southbound exit and entry slip roads will be closed overnight for two nights from Monday 2 July for inspections. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, drivers will be able to follow a clearly signed diversion route.

A64 Bilbrough to Askham Bryan

The eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 40mph speed restriction in place until August 2018 for barrier renewal work. The speed restriction is in place 24/7.