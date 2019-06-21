A shop is on fire in Harrogate town centre - video shows thick smoke billowing from the scene

Have your say

A shop is on fire in Harrogate town centre.

A video shot by eyewitness Phil Lowe shows a unit on Beulah Street well alight this morning.

He said: "Not sure which shop it is yet, as everyone is keeping their distance and letting the fire crews do their job. Looks like two fire crews are there. They are stopping traffic going past the bus station.

"It was looking quite bad at one point but the fire service are doing an excellent job."

Another eyewitness, Carol Walsh, said four fire engines are on the scene.

She said next to the bus depot, the air is thick with pure heavy smoke.

The scene this morning. Picture: Carol Walsh.

Where is the fire?

More than five fire engines are on the scene at the blaze, which is on Station Parade, but the entrance to the unit is on Beulah Street.

Which shop is it?

It's believed to be at Deli Blanca - the former Tommy Gun's shop unit

Smoke billowing up. Picture: Carol Walsh.

Road closures

Station Parade is closed while fire crews work to bring the blaze under control, and Cheltenham Parade is also closed off.

Advice from emergency services

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has advised people to avoid the area.

How bad is the fire?

More on this breaking story as we get it.