Air ambulance called to serious crash on A59 involving HGV and car

A man was taken to hospital in an air ambulance after a serious crash on the A59 near Broughton.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the crash at about 8.30pm on Wednesday.

A HGV and a Vauxhall Vectra were involved in the collision leaving the male driver of the Vectra trapped inside the car.

Fire crews from Skipton, Harrogate and Ripon rescued the man from the vehicle and pictures show the devastating damage to the car.

The driver suffered leg and facial injuries and was taken to hospital in an air ambulance, where his condition is not yet known.

North Yorkshire Police closed the A59 in both directions following the crash while they recovered the vehicles.