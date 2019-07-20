Appeal for witnesses after teenager dies as car crashes into railway bridge

A teenager has been killed in a road collision in Wakefield.

The crash occurred on Friday morning at 11.25am when a red Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a railway bridge on Haw Park Lane at the junction with Chevet Lane, between Wintersett and Ryhill.

West Yorkshire Police issued a statement last night confirming an 18-year-old male who was driving the Corsa was critically injured and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Leeds man who died after being hit by a car in Stanningley Road named by police

The investigation to find out what caused the crash is now ongoing and police are keen to hear from any witnesses who may have seen what happened or saw the car moments prior to the collision.

Information can be passed to West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us quoting log number 680 of 19 July. Alternatively, you can call the police via 101.