Appeal to save Yorkshire Dales bus route that featured on TV

Campaigners are hoping a benefactor with a “social conscience” comes forward to save a bus service which featured in a national TV programme.

The Northern DalesBus 830 was the star of a "slow travel" BBC4 programme in 2016 as it made its way along a 40-mile route between Teesside, Darlington, Richmond, Upper Swaledale and Hawes.

Up to 30 people on a typical day use the bus, including walkers setting out to do sections of Wainwright’s Coast to Coast Path as well as the The Pennine Way, shoppers and some who simply who want to take in the stunning scenery from the comfort of their seats.

It also featured in the book Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess when author Amanda Owen used it to return from hospital in Middlesbrough to Upper Swaledale.

But the clock is ticking on the service, which runs on summer Sundays and Bank Holidays, with someone needed to come forward by the end of this month.

Although the total needed is £6,700, vice chairman of said vice chairman of the Friends of the Dales charity Colin Speakman said if “just one person came along and gave us a couple of thousand pounds we could risk it”.

In 2017, crowd-funding raised more than £3,300 to help run the service.

Mr Speakman said as well as giving a chance for people in Teeside a chance to visit the Dales, the bus aids efforts to cut carbon emissions, as most visitors arrive in the National Park by car.

The charity has managed to raise money to cover the costs of all 14 services they run, with the exception of the 830.

He said: “2.5m people live in West Yorkshire and DalesBus is part of the culture but it is a bit trickier in the north because there are less people. This area desperately needs more visitors and more support.”

Mr Speakman said North Yorkshire County Council had seen its funding for public transport cut by 75 per cent in the last decade to £1.5m and had to take the “awful decision” of cutting support for all Sunday services.

But he believes there should be more emphasis on funding buses given the “major environmental problem” cars bring to the Dales, causing both congestion and polluting emissions.

Mr Speakman said: “National Parks should be exemplars of excellence when it comes to managing climate change and educating people to be less reliant on cars.”

The National Park Authority gives £5,000 annually to DalesBus and has also provided £35,000 over 12 years to the 850 service from its sustainable development fund, including £950 last year.

However, that fund is not intended to provide ongoing running costs, a spokesman said.

Individuals and local business wishing to support this appeal can do so directly www.dalesbus.org/northerndalesbus and www.dalesbus.org/northerndalesbus .