Armed Forces members in West Yorkshire are being asked what support they need

Councils across West Yorkshire are asking Armed Forces members past and present for guidance on how services can be improved to support them.

All five authorities in the region have come together to create a survey for those who have served in the Armed Forces, asking them how they have found mental health support and aid in finding jobs and housing.

Armed Forces members at a Remembrance Day parade in Leeds city centre

Over the years, Leeds, Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield councils have all signed the Armed Forces Covenant, a pledge of support between authorities, civilians and the local Armed Forces communities.

They have now joined together, claiming it is "crucial to find out if this is working".

The authorities are asking those who have served the country to answer questions so they can improve the support on offer.

A similar survey was carried out by East Riding of Yorkshire, Hull, Doncaster, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire Councils back in 2017.

West Yorkshire's survey aims to find out what services are being accessed, both for mental health and financial support, as well as how easily accessible said services were.

Gemma Paine, Armed Forces Covenant Officer who is overseeing the survey, said: "I work alongside the five Local Authorities in the delivery of their Armed Forces Covenant pledges and support in the sharing of good practice to help better meet the needs of the local Armed Forces Community. This is a two year project and I am in post until June 2021.

"Feedback will help inform Council’s future activity and raise awareness of any barriers the Community may feel are preventing them accessing these services."

Coun Joanne Dodds, from Bradford Council and Armed Forces Champion for the district, said: "The Armed Forces Covenant is a pledge to ensure that our current and former armed forces personnel are able to access the support they need from their local authorities and other organisations.

"It is crucial to find out whether this is working."

The Armed Forces Covenant has been signed by authorities across Yorkshire since it was introduced in 2011.

Feedback from the survey will be used to shape and continue improving support available for Armed Forces members in West Yorkshire.

It can be accessed online through the Bradford Council website here, and needs to be completed by 29 February.