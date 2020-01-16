Asda announces launch of first sustainability store in Leeds

Asda Middleton has been announced as the Yorkshire supermarket's first sustainability store.

New refill stations will be trialled at the store from May, where shoppers can fill up their own containers of products, including Asda’s own-brand coffee, rice and pasta.

Asda Middleton in Leeds

Asda will also work with household brands to reduce plastic waste, meaning shoppers can use refill points for Kellogg’s cereals such as Coco Pops and Rice Krispies and Unilever’s PG Tips tea.

As well as the refill stations, the store will include a ‘naked florist’ offering plastic-free flowers and loose produce with items such as cucumbers and mushrooms being taken out of their plastic packaging.

There will also be a range of new recycling facilities, including a reverse vending machine for plastic bottles and cans and hanger recycling.

Customers will be asked to give their feedback on different trials for at least three months, before the supermarket makes the decision whether to roll out the refill stations, retrial them or stop the trial altogether.

The move is part of Asda’s pledge to reduce the amount of plastic it uses, with the aim of a 15% reduction by February 2021.

It has also pledged to make all packaging, of whatever material, 100% recyclable by 2025.