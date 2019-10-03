Barnsley Football Club release statement after fan dies at match

A football fan has died after being taken ill at a football match in South Yorkshire.

Barnsley Football Club supporter Jeffrey Wroe was among fans at Wednesday night's fixture against Derby County.

The 66-year-old was given emergency medical treatment at the match at Oakwell, but sadly passed away.

A statement released by the club on Thursday said: "Barnsley Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a supporter at Wednesday night’s fixture against Derby County.

"66-year-old Jeffrey Wroe was treated by emergency services at Oakwell towards the end of the match, but devastatingly, was unable to be revived.

"The club has been liaising with and will continue to support the family and friends of Mr Wroe through this exceptionally difficult time, whilst asking for their privacy to be respected."