Body found after search for missing West Yorkshire man

Police searching for a missing West Yorkshire man have found a body.

Steve Convery, of Bingley, had not been seen since Thursday.

West Yorkshire Police issued a public appeal to try to trace him.

But on Saturday morning the force confirmed that a body had been found in the North Yorkshire area.

There are not thought to any suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesman said: "Officers investigating the disappearance of Steve Convery of Bingley have recovered a body in the North Yorkshire area.

"It is believed to be that of a man in his sixties and family have been informed of the development.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances."